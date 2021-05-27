AERPIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ARPO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc.



On May 17, 2021, Aerpio announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Aadi in an all-stock merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, at the close of the merger Aerpio stockholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company, while Aadi stockholders will own 66.8%. In addition, following the closing of a concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio stockholders will own only 14.7% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Aerpio's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Aerpio's stockholders.

