Breaking: Michigan School Reverses, Will Allow Religious References in Student's High School Graduation Speech

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
HILLSDALE, Mich., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After receiving a letter from First Liberty Institute, school officials at Hillsdale (MI) high school reversed a decision that prevented Elizabeth Turner, a graduating senior, from referencing her faith in her valedictory speech. School officials told Elizabeth to alter her valedictory speech to remove any reference to her religious viewpoint.

"We are grateful to school officials for acting swiftly to ensure that religious students can freely exercise their right to express their faith in a graduation speech," said Keisha Russell, Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "Elizabeth is thrilled that she'll be able to celebrate her graduation without being censored. We hope that future graduates will be free from religious censorship."  

Elizabeth Turner said, "I'm grateful I will be able to share my faith with my classmates, and I pray that God uses this situation to advance His kingdom."

