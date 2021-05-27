Concentrix To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced management presentations at the following investor conferences:



Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presenter: CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Time: 9:10 AM (EDT)



Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Presenter: CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 3:10 PM (EDT)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Concentrix website:

https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 105 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.





Investor Contact: David Stein Investor Relations Concentrix Corporation david.stein@concentrix.com