Secureworks expands throughout Asia Pacific with NEXTGEN distribution agreement for Taegis™ XDR

ATLANTA and SYDNEY, Australia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a distribution agreement with NEXTGEN, that will accelerate growth of Secureworks' cloud-native Taegis XDR throughout the Asia Pacific region.



The Power of Taegis XDR

Secureworks Taegis™ XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is a cloud-native SaaS solution that blends more than 20 years of Secureworks' security operations expertise and threat intelligence, including data from 1,400+ incident response engagements in the last year, to detect and respond to attacks across cloud, endpoint and network environments. It helps InfoSec teams bridge their cybersecurity skills gaps while reducing costs where security blind spots previously existed.

"NEXTGEN delivers MSPs, MSSPs and resellers a comprehensive selection of cybersecurity solutions, services, enablement and expertise, and this effort strengthens our global reach to new Taegis customers." said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer at Secureworks. "Together, we'll bring the power of Secureworks' cloud-native Taegis XDR, and industry leading incident response services to NEXTGEN's network of partners and customers to expand and empower the cybersecurity community in Asia Pacific."

Products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis XDR, Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR, and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer, for proactive and emergency incident response.

"Cybersecurity continues to be a global concern, and top priority for organizations across markets throughout Asia, and partners and customers are keen to leverage the power of a cloud-native SaaS solution like Taegis XDR," said Gabe Marzano, Business Unit Manager for NEXTGEN's Cyber Security practice. "Taegis XDR is an extended detection and response solution that consolidates best-of-breed security components, across cloud, network and endpoint, into a holistic ecosystem fueled by 20+ years of Secureworks threat intelligence, that provides the proactive protection against complex cyber-attacks that partners and customers require."

Organizations interested in the Secureworks Global Partner Program can visit the program registration page to learn more and sign up.

About The NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN.Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together and distributing established and emerging technologies across enterprise software, cloud, data management, and cybersecurity solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible – the next generation of IT knowledge, service and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.

Learn more at https://www.nextgen.group

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

