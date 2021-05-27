 Skip to main content

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
TEMPE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. Archived replays will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Presentation: 1:20 – 1:50 PM – Central Time
Location Virtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
  Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
   
Conference: Stifel Jaws & Paws Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Presentation: 12:30 – 12:55 PM – Eastern Time
Location Virtual Meeting
Speakers: Joe Hogan, CEO
  John Morici, CFO
  Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
  Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
   
Conference: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021
Presentation: 11:00 – 11:25 AM – Eastern Time
Location Virtual Meeting
Speakers: Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas
  Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
  Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
   
Conference: Goldman Sachs Virtual 42nd Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Presentation: 11:20 – 12:00 PM – Eastern Time
Location Virtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
  Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
   
Conference: 44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference (London)
Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Presentation: 14:00 – 14:30 PM – BST
Location Virtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
  Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today's practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Align Technology Zeno Group
Madelyn Homick Sarah Johnson
(408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201
mhomick@aligntech.com  sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com 


