Magnite to Present at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2021
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 8th at 11:45 am eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Magnite's investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 180 days.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


