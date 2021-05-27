 Skip to main content

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in June

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2021 9:00am   Comments
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco") (NASDAQ:LOCO) today announced that Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at two virtual investor conferences in June.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the Company will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:15 pm ET.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Company will participate in the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:40 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcasts of these discussions from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the "Investors" tab.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at ElPolloLoco.com.

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR
fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com
714-599-5200


