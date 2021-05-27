Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics, will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3rd, at 11 am ET.



Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Werewolf Therapeutics website at: https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

