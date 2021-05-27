Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market to Reach $103.6 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Mounting Type (Wall, Pedestal, and Ceiling) Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028'", published by Meticulous Research®, the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $103.6 billion by 2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 11.6 million units by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078

Electric vehicle charging stations are defined as a site where one or more EVSEs are installed. These sites can be residential or commercial. These stations provide electric power to the vehicle, charging its batteries. They include the electrical conductors, related equipment, software, and communications protocols that deliver energy efficiently and safely to the vehicle. The major factors driving the electric vehicle charging stations market include government initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, rising demand for electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, increasing prevalence of range anxiety, and increasing deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators.

Moreover, factors such as increasing R&D in V2G technology, increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, and growing deployment of charging stations by retail MNCs are also assisting the growth of this market. Also, high electricity tariffs in developing economies is a major challenge for the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a widespread economic downturn. Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, thereby leading to a shutdown of manufacturing industries and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules. There has been a significant impact on technology supply chains globally. The economic slowdown has disrupted the automotive industry, causing rapid declines in light vehicle sales. The light vehicles market suffered a decline in revenue close to 20% in 2020. Furthermore, shifts in consumer purchasing behavior due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic are expected to have significant consequences for the industry's future growth. Meanwhile, shortfall and cash crunch have already affected fleet operators' sales, which is expected to widen further in the coming months.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5078

Automobile industries in Asia-Pacific countries were the first to feel the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Most countries in Asia-Pacific immediately reported a double-digit drop in car sales due to production halts and marketing activities cancellation. The Chinese automobile industry has been hit twice in 24 months due to the China-US trade war and later due to COVID-19. Manufacturing units in South Korea and Japan were either temporarily shut down or reported production loss due to disruption in the automotive supply chain from China.

There has been around a 12% decline in the revenue generated by EV charging stations solution providers in 2020 as the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure has been impacted significantly. Major investments for deploying EV charging infrastructure have halted since most EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment) manufacturers worldwide have been affected due to government restrictions and nationwide lockdowns. For instance, in the U.K., ubitricity and Pod Point halted the construction of new charging stations for the second phase of the Go Ultra Low City Scheme. Similarly, Rolec Services announced temporarily suspending the manufacture of EV charging stations in the U.K. due to COVID-19 restrictions. These developments have negatively impacted the market since EV charging stations have high installation costs, and market stakeholders have halted the investments in this space.

Key findings in the electric vehicle charging stations market study

The electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented based on charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on charging type, the Level 2 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to government funding and incentives for the installation of Level 2 charging stations, lower installation costs compared to DC fast-charging stations, and greater efficiency in terms of less charging time than Level 1 charging stations. However, the DC fast charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on connection type, the connector segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to government and automakers initiatives to expand the DC fast-charging station infrastructure, increasing investment by stakeholders of electric mobility in emerging economies for developing EV charging infrastructure, and increasing collaboration between electric vehicle charging station providers and utility companies and fuel station operators to deploy charging stations for electric vehicles. However, the wireless EV charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/27342648

Based on component, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to infrastructural developments supporting the transition to electric mobility, increasing demand for EV charging stations in developing and developed economies, and attractive fiscal and non-fiscal incentive plans for setting up manufacturing units of EV charging stations and related components. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on mounting type, the wall mount segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the cost-effectiveness of the wall mount chargers, easy installation process, and various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to private property owners and management companies for the development of EV charging infrastructure. However, the pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing favorable government policies and subsidies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, growing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, increasing fuel prices, and proactive participation by automotive OEMs in producing electric passenger vehicles. However, the light commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the commercial EV charging stations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of EV charging stations in public places like shopping malls, restaurants, commercial buildings, parking areas, railway stations, and airports; and government initiatives for the installation of publicly accessible charging stations. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021 by value and volume. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan, rising government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, is poised to increase the adoption of electric vehicle and associated charging infrastructure, and ongoing investments by various countries for robust charging infrastructure used in shopping malls, public buildings, and parking facilities.

The key players operating in the overall electric vehicle charging stations market are Webasto Group (Germany), EVBox Group (Netherlands), Electrify America LLC. (U.S.), BP p.l.c. (U.K.), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Evgo Services LLC. (U.S.), Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.), Wanbang Xingxing Charging Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Électricité de France (France), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Hangzhou AoNeng Power Supply Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), EV Charging Installers of America LLC (U.S.), Addénergie Technologies, Inc. (Canada), EV Connect, Inc. (U.S.), and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

Scope of the Report

EV Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

Level 2

Level 1

DC Fast charging

EV Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantograph

Wireless EV charging

Static wireless EV charging Dynamic wireless EV charging



EV Charging Stations Market, by Component

Hardware

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Electrical Distribution Systems Cable Management Systems

Software

Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS) Interoperability Solutions Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) Smartphone Applications

Services

Maintenance Services Systems Integration & Installation Services



EV Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

EV Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

EV Charging Stations Market, by End User

Commercial EV Charging Stations

Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

On-Road Charging Parking Spaces Destination Chargers Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

Fleet Charging Captive Charging

Residential EV Charging Stations

EV Charging Stations Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe

Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Sweden Norway Denmark Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America

U.S. Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicles-market-5179

Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-car-market-5187

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/243/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-2028





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/