Proactive news headlines including Aeris Resources, Nexus Minerals, St George Mining and Bardoc Gold

Sydney, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (OTC:CBBHF) (FRA:COH) attracted plenty of local and regional attention to a Shareholder Day held in addition to a formal opening of the Broken Hill Pilot Plant. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd's (ASX:NXM) diamond drilling at the Crusader prospect, part of the wider Wallbrook Project in Western Australia has intersected broad, porphyry mineralisation with results confirming a down-dip +5 g/t gold mineralised zone. Click here

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has announced further significant exploration results at its flagship Mt Alexander Project, with high-grade nickel-copper sulphides intersected 125 metres down plunge in the first step-out hole for the MAD199 discovery. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd's (ASX:AIS) diamond drill hole TAKD019 has intersected a 60-metre thick zone containing variable quantities of sulphides (pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite) from 140 metres downhole at the Constellation deposit, within the Tritton tenement package in New South Wales. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL's (ASX:MEI) (FRA:RNF) first deep drill hole (JUDD042) designed to test the deep high-chargeability IP anomaly at the Juruena Project in Brazil has confirmed the potential for a major copper-gold porphyry environment, closely related to the shallow epithermal deposits (Dona Maria, Crentes and Querosene, among others). Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has intersected broad zones of shallow, high-grade mineralisation within the Omega Lode at the 1.7-million-ounce Aphrodite gold deposit, which forms part of its flagship 3.07-million-ounce Bardoc Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (FRA:PX0) has received very high-grade silver assays accompanied by gold grades which verify and extend high-grade historical rock chip samples from the southern-most veins at Fourth of July in the Humboldt Range Project, Nevada, USA. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) continues to make progress with the ramp-up of activities at Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia, with actions taken to ensure delivery of definitive feasibility study (DFS) production levels of around 82,000 ounces recovered for FY22. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (FSE:8F3) has observed extensive oil and gas shows in the horizontal section of the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well being drilled in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTC:SBMSF) (FRA:SO3) has demonstrated economic, construction, operational and environmental optimisations at the Water Intake Treatment Area (WITA) using filtered seawater during extensive test-work in the pre-development process for Colluli Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Eritrea. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



