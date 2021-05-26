 Skip to main content

Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 7:16pm   Comments
BRASELTON, Ga., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) ("FOX" or the "Company") today announced management will be presenting at the Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.  (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Fox Factory Holding Corp.
Vivek Bhakuni
Director of Investor Relations and Business Development
706-471-5241
vbhakuni@ridefox.com


