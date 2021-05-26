MediPharm Labs Launches High-CBD Wellness Oils in Quebec; Ships First Order of CBD 25 and CBD 50 Formulas Now Available for Retail Sale by SQDC

BARRIE, Ontario, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it launched its first wellness products in Quebec and shipped its first order of premium CBD oils for retail sale to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), the province's sole legal retailer for cannabis based products.



"As our domestic Canadian market starts to recover and the Government works towards re-opening the economy, we remain excited about our growth prospects in Quebec as we launch new products and increase our local presence," said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. "Quebec, one of the largest consumer markets in Canada, marks our seventh provincial distribution agreement. With our expanded footprint, we are now bringing our quality products to 95% of the retail market in Canada."

MediPharm shipped its first order of its own MediPharm branded CBD oils - CBD 25 Regular Formula and CBD 50 Plus Formula - that will be for sale through the Société québécoise du cannabis' (SQDC) retail outlets and e-commerce platform.

In Canada, in addition to Quebec, MediPharm Labs' cannabis products are available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with additional provinces expected to be added in 2021.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and has fully commercialized its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

