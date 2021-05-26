 Skip to main content

Kornit Digital to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date:  Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:20 pm ET (5:30 pm BST)

Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm BST)

The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit's investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide.

Investor contact
Monica Gould
The Blueshirt Group
monica@blueshirtgroup.com
212-871-3927

 


