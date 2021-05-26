COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on its class A common stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021.

CompX also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 26, 2021, its stockholders:

elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, Terri L. Herrington, Scott C. James, Ann Manix and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one year term; and

adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2021 annual stockholder meeting.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.





