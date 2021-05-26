 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on its class A common stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021.

CompX also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 26, 2021, its stockholders:

  • elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, Terri L. Herrington, Scott C. James, Ann Manix and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one year term; and
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2021 annual stockholder meeting.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.


SOURCE:  CompX International Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com