Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President of Sales, Joe McCourt, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:10 AM ET on June 2, 2021.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2021, Uniti owns over 125,000 fiber route miles, approximately 7.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


