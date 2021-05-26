 Skip to main content

BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, Kris Wiebeck, Chief Strategy Officer and Brad Hale, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:20pm Central Time / 4:20pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS 
Bonnie Bishop
Investor Relations
(813) 259-8032 | IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS
Rachel Carr, Marketing Director
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 418-5166 | Rachel.Carr@baldwinriskpartners.com

 


