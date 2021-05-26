SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month with Live Online Panel

Washington, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-Owned Businesses: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit, and Tenacity of America's Small Business Heroes

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month to discuss economic recovery with a dynamic group of small business owners from various sectors, utilizing SBA resources and critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn about the SBA resources available to help entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 27, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO:

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Han Nguyen, Deputy Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Communications and Public Liaison

Angie Yu, Two Rivers Fisheries, Inc., Wickliffe, KY

Rakesh Srivastava, Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, Hastings, NE

Raj Mehta, Raj Technologies Inc., Plainview, NY

Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Bakeshop, Seattle, WA

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit:

https://sbaaanhpi.eventbrite.com

This event will be recorded.

