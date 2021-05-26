Verizon announces lineup for virtual commencement series

What you need to know:



Aisha Bowe, Ajay Banga, Alex Rodriguez, Bob the Drag Queen and Melissa Villaseñor to speak during Verizon's "Ready for Anything" virtual commencement

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy to provide real-time, original compositions

"Ready for Anything" to stream on Verizon's Twitter and LinkedIn on June 3 and June 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the lineup for its second "Ready for Anything" virtual commencement series. Launched last year after the pandemic brought in-person graduations to a halt, Verizon's virtual commencement program features keynotes from a cross-section of leaders, entrepreneurs and entertainers offering their wisdom, wit and humour to 2021 graduates. Hosted by Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, "Ready for Anything" will stream on Verizon's Twitter and LinkedIn on June 3 and 17 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.



"While parts of the world are starting to transition back to limited in-person events, many graduates around the globe are still not able to celebrate together," said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon. "This series is a way for us to connect with these graduating students and acknowledge their strength and resiliency."



Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will provide real-time, original compositions following each speaker.

The "Ready for Anything" lineup includes:



Thursday, June 3

Aisha Bowe, Former NASA Rocket Scientist, Entrepreneur and Global STEM Speaker

Alex Rodriguez, Entrepreneur and Baseball Legend

Bob the Drag Queen, Drag Superstar and Activist

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy

Thursday, June 17

Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard

Melissa Villaseñor, Actress and Saturday Night Live Cast Member

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy

