PCCA Takes Home Two AMA Houston 2021 Crystal Awards for #CompoundingHandoff Campaign

Houston, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA received multiple honors at the 35th Annual Crystal Awards Gala held by the Houston Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Houston) at Houston's iconic Armadillo Palace on May 19, 2021. PCCA's widely successful #CompoundingHandoff campaign earned two Crystal Awards for Maverick Marketing and PR Campaign. PCCA was also recognized as a finalist in the Social Responsibility Campaign/Program, Corporate Citizenship and 2021 Resiliency Crystal Award categories.

"This is a big win for us, and we're very proud to have been recognized," said PCCA Vice President of Sales and Marketing Menia Costopoulos. "In addition to spotlighting our marketing and public relations accomplishments with our #CompoundingHandoff initiative, these Crystal Awards celebrate the incredible teamwork and effort by all of our PCCA team members during the pandemic to support the amazing work of our pharmacy members in their local communities. The #CompoundingHandoff is proof that engaging members and policymakers in creative ways can lead to powerful results, paving the way for rapid innovation and response to future industry concerns."

The #CompoundingHandoff campaign was created by PCCA in response to the hand sanitizer shortage brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020. Member pharmacists were inundated with requests from concerned customers and first responders for hand sanitizer but were initially unable to fill them due to restrictive FDA regulations. A coordinated and integrated government affairs push resulted in an unprecedented FDA turnabout and the fast-tracking of approved formulas for compounding pharmacists to produce and supply sanitizer nationwide.

After receiving FDA approval, PCCA identified pharmacies in 16 top media markets launching a media blitz that spotlighted the social media-centric #CompoundingHandoff and participating pharmacies with longstanding community ties. The media coverage centered on the shared formula, the emergency donations and PCCA members' commitment to essential workers in a time of dire need. The campaign resulted in 127 million media impressions and more than 5,500 formula downloads for PCCA.

AMA Houston is the area's premier professional marketing organization and one of the nation's largest chapters. Judges for the AMA Houston Crystal Awards are recognized leaders in marketing, communications, PR, marketing research, digital marketing and social media.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

