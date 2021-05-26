Charles Gray Joins Paytronix as Chief Revenue Officer

NEWTON, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Charles R. Gray has been named as its new chief revenue officer. Reporting to CEO Andrew Robbins, Gray will lead Paytronix global sales, partnership, and channel strategy. Gray joins Paytronix from NCR Corporation, where he served as general manager of its Restaurant as a Service Group. He is a hospitality technology go-to-market leader who has acted as both a Paytronix client and partner during his more than 30 years in the industry.



Under Gray's leadership, his teams will focus on growing the Paytronix partner ecosystem, expanding the company's international market, and building on the company's established leadership position in the U.S. Paytronix is a leader in offering a highly configurable platform to create a singular customer experience, from digital ordering through loyalty and payments.

"I am thrilled that Charles is joining Paytronix to lead our commercial efforts. Charles knows every aspect of our business and has been a customer, a competitor, and a partner over the years. He has had a tremendous track record of success in the industry and is a strategic addition to our executive team," said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems, Inc. "Charles and Paytronix have a common DNA in that we are both dedicated to bringing technology to the industry that helps brands drive repeatable revenue through exceptional guest experiences."

"I have worked with Paytronix as a buyer and a partner. Having developed and brought to market the best digital ordering platform for both independent and enterprise chains, Paytronix is positioned for exceptional growth and I'm excited to focus my skills on quickly accelerating that growth. It's a platform I believe will become the go-to solution for all restaurants," said Gray. "Brands today need the best technology to connect with guests no matter how they engage in the dining experience. The amazing set of products and people here will continue to help clients drive even more revenue through high-impact engagement and ordering solutions."

Gray held several roles at NCR Corporation including executive director of product, global partnerships leader, and sales leader. Prior to joining NCR, he was vice president of IT for California Pizza Kitchen and held positions with Cosi, Inc. Gray has worked in the Hospitality industry for more than 30 years holding positions in operations, training, and information technology. He also served two terms on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Airport Authority, and one term as Chairman of the Board.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contact:

Chuck Tanowitz

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

ctanowitz@paytronix.com

617-871-2319



