Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 7:30am   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/investors-and-media and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne's broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


