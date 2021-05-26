RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/rdnt/1866024

and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 346 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928



