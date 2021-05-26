Notice regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ's board of directors today resolved to propose the partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation to the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021, as described below.



1. Reason for the amendment The term of office of directors will be changed from two (2) years to one (1) year in order to build a flexible management system that can respond swiftly to changes in the business environment. 2. Content of amendments The content of the amendment is as follows:





(Changes are underlined.) Present Articles Proposed Articles (Term of Office of Directors)

Article 21

The term of office of directors shall expire at the close of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in relation to the last business year ending within two (2) years following their election to office. (Term of Office of Directors)

Article 21

The term of office of directors shall expire at the close of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in relation to the last business year ending within one (1) year following their election to office.





3. Schedule

Scheduled date of 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Scheduled effective date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

