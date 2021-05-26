 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notice regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2021 2:35am   Comments
Share:

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ's board of directors today resolved to propose the partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation to the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021, as described below.

1. Reason for the amendment
    The term of office of directors will be changed from two (2) years to one (1) year in order to build a flexible management system that can respond swiftly to changes in the business environment.
   
2. Content of amendments
    The content of the amendment is as follows:


   (Changes are underlined.)
Present Articles Proposed Articles
(Term of Office of Directors)
Article 21
The term of office of directors shall expire at the close of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in relation to the last business year ending within two (2) years following their election to office.		 (Term of Office of Directors)
Article 21
The term of office of directors shall expire at the close of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in relation to the last business year ending within one (1) year following their election to office.


3. Schedule
  Scheduled date of 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
  Scheduled effective date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500
E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com