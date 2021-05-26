Announcement of merger and reorganization

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liaoning Shuiyunqinghe Rice Industry Co.,Ltd./SYQH announces that on 18th May 2021, Shuiyunqinghe Rice Industry Co.,Ltd./SYQH has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Baoduoli Industrial Investment (Guangdong) Partnership (Limited Partnership) in respect of shareholders' equity and deep cooperation in the digital-intelligence retail industry. Pursuant to this agreement, Baoduoli Industrial Investment (Guangdong) Partnership (Limited Partnership) will hold 48% of the shares of Shuiyunqinghe Rice Industry Co.,Ltd.

After the reorganization, Shuiyunqinghe Rice Industry Co.,Ltd. will transform into developing digital-intelligence retail Internet, and contribute to the development of digital-intelligence retail in community stores, offline malls, township industries and chain enterprises, for promoting the reconstruction of new growth of retail enterprises.



