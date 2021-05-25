 Skip to main content

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)

Globe Newswire  
May 25, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention") (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Provention securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the teplizumab Biologics License Application ("BLA") was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Provention during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the July 20, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


