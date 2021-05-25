 Skip to main content

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 25, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:30am EST.

To register in advance for the corporate presentation, sign up here.

Replay Link:
A replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company's website at https://ir.tffpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events

About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company's website at https://tffpharma.com.

Company Contacts:

Glenn Mattes
President and CEO
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc
gmattes@tffpharma.com
737-802-1973

Kirk Coleman
Chief Financial Officer
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
kcoleman@tffpharma.com
817-989-6358

Investor Relations Contact: 
Corey Davis, Ph.D. 
LifeSci Advisors 
212-915-2577 
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
(269) 921-3607
gschanker@lifescicomms.com 


