Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires California-Based Rocklin Physical Therapy

Carlsbad, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced further expansion in California and its first-ever clinic in Sacramento, with its acquisition of Rocklin Physical Therapy, Inc. The addition of Rocklin Physical Therapy elevates PRN's California footprint to 51 clinics and national clinic count to 156 locations.

Under this new partnership, PRN will acquire Rocklin Physical Therapy's sole outpatient physical therapy clinic, which boasts a spacious 6,000 square foot treatment area. Rocklin's team of experts provide a combination of traditional and highly specialized physical therapy services ranging from manual therapy, orthopedic care, and sports injury management to worksite injury prevention and management.

"We are ecstatic to continue growing our presence in California and to support the Sacramento community through this exciting partnership," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. "Rocklin PT founder John Zieour has done an incredible job of establishing the practice as the preferred care hub for high-caliber athletes as well as those injured on the job, so we are eager to build on the team's successes and to support their leading and affordable injury prevention and management programs."

Rocklin Physical Therapy was founded in 1991 by physical therapist John Zieour, MSPT, SFMA and is a premier destination for preventative and post-injury rehabilitation, specifically for athletes, senior citizens and individuals injured on the job. To learn more about Rocklin Physical Therapy, Inc, please visit https://www.rocklinpt.com/.

PRN is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP., FTI Consulting and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as advisors to PRN on the transaction. MT Consulting advised Rocklin PT.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model. For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. To stay up to date on the latest PRN news, follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

###





Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com Caroline Luz Lambert & Co. cluz@lambert.com