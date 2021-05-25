Wolverine Worldwide Announces International and Sperry Leadership Appointments

ROCKFORD, Mich., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), which operates one of the world's largest global portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Isabel Soriano as President of International, and Katherine Cousins as Global Brand President of Sperry®.



Company and industry veteran Soriano promoted to Executive Leadership Team

to help expand international growth

Soriano joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018 as Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA, responsible for leading all Company brands in the region, including Merrell®, Saucony®, Sperry®, Cat Footwear®, Hush Puppies®, and Keds®. With her promotion to President of International, Soriano will now oversee all international regions for the Company, including EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Canada. She joins the Company's Executive Leadership Team and will report directly to Brendan Hoffman, President of Wolverine Worldwide.

"After successfully leading our EMEA region for the past three years, I am delighted to announce Isabel's appointment as President of International," said Hoffman. "Her breadth and depth of experience within the industry and Company, coupled with strong knowledge of key markets, makes her well-positioned to help accelerate the significant growth we are seeing in our international business."

Prior to joining Wolverine Worldwide, Soriano was the Vice President and General Manager for Vans, Timberland and Kipling in South America at VF Corporation. She has also held several positions of increasing responsibility in sales, global distribution and brand growth at Timberland and Nike. Soriano earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

"Wolverine Worldwide has a proven track record of developing robust international markets and investing in them to fuel growth," said Soriano. "This focus and a strong team have allowed our EMEA region to thrive, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to now lead all of our international regions as we continue our growth trajectory."

Lifestyle brand veteran Cousins joins Sperry to help

accelerate global omni-channel growth

Cousins, a seasoned consumer-focused and digital leader, brings a wealth of experience from a variety of senior executive roles in footwear, licensing and accessories. In her new role as Global Brand President of Sperry, she will report directly to Brendan Hoffman, President of Wolverine Worldwide, and succeed Joelle Grunberg, who will be assisting with the transition and other special projects.

Cousins most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority at VF Corporation, leading all global functions for this portfolio of outdoor lifestyle and work safety brands. Previously, she led the global strategy, consumer research, licensing and accessories functions for Timberland, and before that headed investor relations and business development for Timberland.

"Katherine's proven track record with consumer-obsessed lifestyle brands makes her the ideal leader to propel Sperry forward, and I am thrilled to welcome her as its next Global Brand President," said Hoffman. "Her deep industry knowledge and omni-channel experience will help build on the brand's recent successes, particularly at Sperry.com and Sperry retail stores."

Cousins earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She sits on the board for 1% for the Planet and is a founding member of the Leadership Now Project.

"I'm delighted to join Wolverine Worldwide and honored for the opportunity to lead an iconic brand like Sperry," said Cousins. "Sperry's rich heritage and on-trend product pipeline resonates with consumers around the world, and I am passionate about the opportunities that lie ahead."

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company's portfolio includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

ABOUT SPERRY

Celebrating 85 years of footwear innovation in 2020, Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, the iconic Top-Sider, Sperry continues its tradition of offering innovative, fashion-forward styles that are perfect at sea or on the street. The company Paul Sperry founded in his own name is now fully rooted in the history of American style. Sperry is distributed in department stores and independent retailers in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as Sperry specialty retail stores and www.Sperry.com. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. To learn more, visit Sperry.com or follow us on social media @sperry #sperrymyway.

