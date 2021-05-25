 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarGurus to Present at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 25, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer and Scot Fredo, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to virtually present at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3rd at 2:20 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is a leading global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2021, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, a digital wholesale marketplace based in Addison, Texas. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh, Vice President of Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com