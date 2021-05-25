NewAge CEO Brent Willis to Present at Jefferies Virtual Social Selling Summit

DENVER, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world's leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brent Willis, will be presenting at the Jefferies Social Selling Summit on May 26, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Brent Willis is scheduled to present in an exclusive one-on-one fireside chat together with Stephanie Wissink, Senior Consumer Research Analyst at Jefferies, to discuss the evolution of social selling. NewAge is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and small group meetings to share information on the Company's strategy and growth initiatives.

This fireside chat will be available for viewing on the NewAge investor relations website following the event. The Company welcomes investors, analysts, media and other interested parties to visit the investor website where this presentation will be available.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world's leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The Company operates the websites NewAge.com, Noninewage.com, Ariix.com, Mavie.com, Thelimucompany.com, Zennoa.com and a number of other individual brand websites.

