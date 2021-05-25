Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference – June 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET a live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the event.

The Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference – June 2, 2021, management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.

The Piper Sandler SynBio Day – June 23, 2021, management will participate in a panel discussion.



About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company's unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis' future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis' business in general, please refer to Codexis' prospectus supplement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, Codexis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and Codexis' other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Stephanie Marks/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com



