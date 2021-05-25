Steel Reef Announces New Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. ("Steel Reef" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the director election results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021. All nine nominees recommended by management for election were elected and will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.



Steel Reef is pleased to advise that the following directors have been re-elected to its Board of Directors ("Board"): Kevin Clement, Rob Duguid, Steve Magus, Jamie McVicar, Greg Pollard, Gregory J. Smith and Jonathan Stone, who shall continue on as Chair.

In addition, Steel Reef has expanded its Board to nine members and is especially pleased to welcome Sarah Borg-Olivier and Laryssa Topolnytsky as new Directors.

Steel Reef's Board brings extensive cross-border inter-disciplinary expertise in finance, energy, equity markets, law, acquisitions, governance, compensation, people and culture, communications, infrastructure and engineering and looks forward to continuing to support the management team's direction.

For more information on Steel Reef's Board, please view their biographies on the Company's website: www.SteelReef.ca.

About Steel Reef

Formed in 2012, Steel Reef is a privately-held midstream energy company which captures, processes and transports associated natural gas. Since inception, the Company has deployed approximately $950 million into a cohesive portfolio of essential infrastructure assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Bakken resource play with a view to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

