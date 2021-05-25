Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of MLHR, INDB, LIVK and STPC

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQCM: LIVK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LIVK with Agilethought.

Star Peak Corp. II (NASDAQ:STPC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of STPC with Benson Hill.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. LLP, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com



