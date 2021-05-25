 Skip to main content

LORDSTOWN MOTORS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors Who Have Held Lordstown Motors Corp. Stock Continuously Since At Least September 2020 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Globe Newswire  
May 25, 2021 10:04am   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown") (NASDAQ:RIDE) breached their fiduciary duties to Lordstown and the Company's shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Lordstown made false and/or misleading statements about pre-orders for its EV truck. Hindenburg Research reported, among other things, that Lordstown's pre-orders were "largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy."

IF YOU HAVE HELD LORDSTOWN STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST SEPTEMBER 2020 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM'S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


