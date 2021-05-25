BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (NASDAQ:BL) today announced that BlackLine's management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021

Presentation time: 2:40 p.m. PT

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

Presentation time: 7:45 a.m. PT

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Thursday, June 10th, 2021

Presentation time: 11:35 a.m. PT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

