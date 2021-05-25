 Skip to main content

Investors in NASDAQ: OTRK shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the lawsuit against Ontrak, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
May 25, 2021 7:10am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: OTRK shares. 

Investors, who purchased shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in October 2020 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: OTRK shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings, that, as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak, that, because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


