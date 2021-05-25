Skylight Health Announces Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG, OTCQX:SHGFF) ("Skylight Health" or the "Company"), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 will be released on May 31, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00am EDT on the morning of June 1, 2021 to discuss the financial results.



If you would like to participate in the call, details can be found below. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET) US / Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610 Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340 Call Name: Skylight Health Group Q1 Earnings Call

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on www.skylighthealthgroup.com within 24 hours after the live call has ended.

Today, the Company also announces that it has issued 253,572 shares pursuant to the River City Acquisition announced on February 4, 2021. Issued shares are restricted from trading for at least 4 months and a day from issuance.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG, OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

For more information, please visit www.skylighthealthgroup.com or contact:

