Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, White Rock Minerals, Rumble Resources and Eclipse Metals

Sydney, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) (OTC:CAULF) has promoted Simon Youds to the role of executive chair. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTC:WRMCF) has the diamond drill spinning at Dry Creek silver-rich zinc VMS deposit within the Red Mountain Project in a mineral-rich region of Alaska. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has started a major phase-2, 30,000-metre diamond drill program at the Earaheedy Zinc-Lead Project around 100 kilometres north of Wiluna in Western Australia. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) (OTC:PBIGF) has received written feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the investigational new drug (IND) submission for its pivotal study evaluating Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS) in knee OA. Click here

Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is trading higher after delivering new high-grade gold results from drilling at Black Snake prospects within the Tennant Creek joint venture in the Northern Territory. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has received further indication of the Greenland Government's support for its Ivittuut Project through confirmation of a four-year extension to the mineral exploration licence. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTC:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has received high-grade reverse circulation (RC) drilling results from White Heat and Numbers prospects within the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia, demonstrating the potential for further gold discoveries Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) is seeking to lift its exposure to the near-production JWD Iron Ore Joint Venture in Western Australia by acquiring additional equity interest for a 60% stake. Click here

Nanollose Ltd (ASX:NC6) has dispatched the first shipment of refined microbial cellulose (MC) to Birla Cellulose's pilot facilities in India for further processing and testing prior to being blended with other cellulosic feedstock and spun into lyocell fibre. Click here

