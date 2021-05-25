SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EQC, KIM, MLHR, INDB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Under the merger, Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the pro forma company. If you are an Equity Commonwealth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

