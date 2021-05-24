SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings June 2 and 3

Washington, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on June 2 and 3, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

"Each quarter, our advisory committees convene to discuss the challenges faced by the veteran small business community as well as to recommend advice and policy changes for our Agency, Congress, the President, and other policymakers to ensure our Nation's heroes are supported throughout their entrepreneurial journey," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "We encourage veteran small business owners and stakeholders to join our meetings to provide public comment and learn how our committees are working to reduce barriers to entrepreneurship for veterans across the country."

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (EDT) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join the meeting by phone instead, use (202) 765-1264 and Conference ID: 979 863 534#

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join by phone instead, dial (202) 765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 804 504 248#

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs; General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; Student Veterans of America; and American Legion. Committee members will also receive the latest updates on the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development, veteran-owned small business access to federal surplus property as well as updates from the VA's Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization on small business program status and the certification transfer from VA to the SBA.

The ACVBA meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development's Associate Administrator and the ACVBA Chairwoman, followed by guest speakers' briefings. The presentations will include briefings on veterans business development, veteran-owned small business access to federal surplus property, access to capital and veteran lending, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act CVE transfer from VA to SBA, VA's small business program status, and the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by May 28 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at (202) 205-6773. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.



