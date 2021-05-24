 Skip to main content

Alignment Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
ORANGE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference including a fireside chat on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The webcast links for both presentations will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact
Bob East
ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare
AlignmentIR@westwicke.com
(443) 213-0500

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
maggie@mpublicrelations.com
(310) 916-6934


