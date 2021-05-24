Avid Technology to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ:AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a group fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26, 2021.



Event details:

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Group Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Time: 4:25PM ET

The group fireside chat will be available to the public via live audio conference, and a replay will be available for 30 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid

Investor Contact: Whit Rappole Avid IR@avid.com PR Contact: Jim Sheehan Avid jim.sheehan@avid.com