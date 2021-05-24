Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size to Reach USD 327.4 Billion in 2028: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing need for advanced diagnostic techniques to drive market growth, Says Reports and Data

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 189.8 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Rising focus of health-conscious people on regular body profiling

The global clinical laboratory tests market size is expected to reach USD 327.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growth of this market is accelerated by increasing geriatric population worldwide, rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, increasing burden of target diseases such as diabetes, and growing awareness about health & wellness among individuals. In addition, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders increasing need for early disease diagnosis & management, and growing usage of molecular, pathological, and immunological tests are other significant parameters fueling the global clinical laboratory tests market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4024

Clinical laboratory tests are medical tests performed using a wide range of laboratory equipment to attain information about the health of a patient. These tests require blood, urine, or other samples of patients to diagnose their particular medical condition and determine the likely course of treatment. Clinical microbiology, clinical chemistry, hematology, DNA testing, and reproductive biology tests are some of the key areas of clinical laboratory testing. Some of the most common clinical laboratory tests are Complete Blood Count (CBC), comprehensive metabolic panel, basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid panel, HbA1c, HGB/HCT, urinalysis, and thyroid stimulating hormone. Increasing government and private funding for the advancement of laboratory testing procedures, growing demand for technologically advanced clinical diagnostic techniques, and emergence of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus pandemic have further bolstered the growth of the global market.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Test Type (Complete Blood Count, HGB/HCT, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Basic Metabolic Panel, Hba1c Tests, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Liver Panel), By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Microbiology Testing, Genetic Testing, Cytology Testing, Immunology Testing, Hematology Testing), By Department (Genetics, Hematology, Virology, Parasitology, Toxicology, Histopathology, Microbiology, Urinalysis, Others), By Service Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Clinic-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories), And By Region, Forecast To 2028; To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clinical-laboratory-tests-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on the test type, the basic metabolic tests segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global clinical laboratory tests market in 2020. The segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period supported by rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases including obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, and increasing volumes of basic metabolic tests worldwide.

Among service providers, the stand-alone laboratories are expected to emerge as the leading segment over the forecast period, displaying a robust CAGR of 4.7%. Predominant factors responsible for the growth of this segment are growing cases of rare genetic disorders, rising prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases, increasing use of advanced, automated laboratory equipment, and growing requirement of rapid test results. Rising demand for advanced testing technologies, such as rapid and portable analyzers, will further propel this segment's growth.

Among leading market regions, North America retained the largest share of the global market in 2020. The North America clinical laboratory tests market will continue to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases, escalating demand for advanced clinical diagnostic techniques, and the region's state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the most prominent companies involved in the global clinical laboratory tests market include:



Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America, LLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Genoptix, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Bioscientia Institut fr Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4024



For the purpose of this report, the global clinical laboratory tests market has been segmented based on the test type, specialty, department, service provider, and region:

By Test Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

HGB/HCT

Electrolytes Testing

BUN Creatinine Tests

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

Basic Metabolic Panel

HbA1c Tests

Liver Panel

Bile Duct Obstruction Autoimmune Disorders Hepatitis Liver Cancer Liver Cirrhosis Bone disease Others

Lipid Panel

Renal Panel

Prothrombin Time

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Cultures

Others

By Specialty (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Routine Chemistry Testing Specialized Chemistry Testing Endocrinology Chemistry Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Testing Others

Microbiology Testing

Infectious Disease Testing Transplant Diagnostic Testing Others

Genetic Testing

Cytology Testing

Immunology Testing

Hematology Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

By Department (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genetics

Hematology

Virology

Parasitology

Toxicology

Histopathology

Microbiology

Clinical Biochemistry

Urinalysis

Cytopathology

Immunology/Serology

Surgical Pathology

Others

By Service Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Stand-alone Laboratories

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse similar research reports:

Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), By Technology Type (PCR-based Molecular Assays, Sequencing-based Molecular Assays, Non-molecular Assay Technologies), Transplant Type (Heart Transplantation, Lung Transplantation, Liver Transplantation, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Stem Cell Transplantation, Others), By Application (Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications), By End-Use (Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Independent Reference Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Others), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Rabies Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Diagnostic Method (Fluorescent Antibody Test, Immunohistochemical Test, Histologic Examination, Amplification Methods, Serology Tests, Others), By Technology Type (ELISA/Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography Techniques, PCR, Others), By Provider (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Palliative Care Clinics, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Strips, Lancets & Lancing Devices, Meters), By Testing Site (Fingertip, Alternate Site Testing), By End-Use (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Laboratory Instrument Type (Incubators, Gram Stainers, Petri Dish Fillers, Microbial Air Samplers, Blood Culture Systems, Anaerobic Culture Systems, Microbial Analyzers, Others), By Reagent Type (Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents, Others), By Disease Type (Bloodstream Infections, Respiratory Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Food Testing Applications, Clinical Applications, Environmental Applications, Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Read Full Press Release: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-clinical-laboratory-tests-market



