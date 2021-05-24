Vertical Garden Construction Market to Develop at 6.18% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Garden Construction Market Analysis

The vertical garden construction market will grow at a healthy 6.18% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027), states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. A vertical garden is a form of garden that is either part of a building or is freestanding. The builder in a vertical garden completely or partially covers the wall using vegetation that is integrated with a watering system. The plants utilized in the vertical garden comprise herbs, grasses, and also vegetables. They can be created both outdoors and indoors and are taking roots in all form of environments. The best part about this form of gardening is that it removes the need for a traditional garden.

Vertical gardens aids to conserve energy, improve air quality, save water, and above all is a visual treat. It is a new innovation on the ancient theme of green facades that use soil at the wall's base and comprise climbing plants which eventually cover the wall. A vertical garden is also referred as a green wall that is basically a living wall attached to interior/ exterior walls of a building. Here, various forms of modular panels are utilized along with plants and irrigation systems. Vertical gardens have gained immense popularity owing to the plethora of benefits that it offers such as higher yields, effortless harvesting, and easy maintenance. The implementation of vertical gardens boosts the property value by optimizing the space of the garden over conventional gardens. This form of construction is ideal for cities because they allow good usage of accessible vertical surface areas. They also work as urban gardening and urban agriculture.





Fascinating Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the vertical garden construction market growth. Some of these entail growing demand and popularity of vertical gardens, growing need for green buildings, growing need for sustainable design and construction, growing awareness among residential and commercial owners about sustainable construction, increase in high rise building constructions, growing need to create aesthetic appeal, growing popularity of green screens on buildings, environment safety initiatives undertaken by various non-government and government institutions, development of construction in emerging economies, limited space, growth in construction in different developing countries, and rapid urbanization.

On the contrary, high installation cost and need for proper maintenance may limit the global vertical garden construction market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has shown the cracks already and cast its spell in the system. Vertical garden ever since its introduction has created hype. Yet during the pandemic, this market suffered adversely and was not exempt. People had to adopt different ways to source food, farmers were unable to get their produce to get their produce to the market, and independent stores too were shut. Yet on the brighter side, the pandemic created an increase in the interest especially in vertical gardens. Here batches of crops can be watered, lit using LED lights, and fed, thus enabling crops to grow all throughout the year with small labour, regardless of local soil or weather conditions. Following the ease in the restrictions of the pandemic, one thing that this crisis has taught is in reengineering and redesigning food supply chains. And here vertical garden is the savior.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global vertical garden construction market based on application and type.

By type, the vertical garden construction market is classified into indoor vertical garden wall and outdoor vertical garden wall. Of these, the outdoor vertical garden wall segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the many projects implemented in the outdoor vertical garden wall and various applications like buildings and hotels.

By application, the vertical garden construction market is classified into commercial & residential. Among these, the commercial application segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for its wide applications and rising sustainable building construction practices.





Regional Analysis

APAC to Spearhead Vertical Garden Construction Market

Geographically, the global vertical garden construction market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Asia Pacific will spearhead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Increasing number of construction projects, India, China, and South Korea strengthening their infrastructural base boost the cities' aesthetics and curb pollution, focus on the construction of vertical gardens that filter the air and reduce the greenhouse gas via converting carbon dioxide into oxygen, and the integration of the modern construction advances and green building practices are adding to the global vertical garden construction market growth in the region. Besides, growth in building and construction activities, emphasis on green construction practices, increasing awareness among consumers, adoption of energy saving practices, and government initiatives for green roofs and walls to reduce pollution, lower heating effect, and reduce storm water value are also adding market growth.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Vertical Garden Construction Market

In Europe, the global vertical garden construction market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. Growing urbanization, increasing food demand, the need for new productive gardening activities, urge to minimize the import of fresh produce, and unfavorable weather conditions for conventional farming are adding to the global vertical garden construction market growth in the region.

In the APAC and RoW, the global vertical garden construction market is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.





Key Players

The prominent players in the global vertical garden construction market report include Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), LiveWall, LLC (US), ANS Group Global Ltd (UK), Sempergreen (Netherlands), among others.

The global vertical garden construction market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.





