22nd Century to Participate in May and June 2021 Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2021 9:06am   Comments
BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May and June 2021:

The presentations and fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at: www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events.

Institutional investors and those invited to attend these virtual conference events may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company, where offered, through the respective conference hosts or by contacting 22nd Century Group's investor relations via investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company's reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com


