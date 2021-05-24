 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lincoln Electric Announces June 2021 Events With the Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events in the month of June with the financial community:

KeyBanc Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
10:00am Eastern Time
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com