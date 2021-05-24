 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference: Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Translate Bio's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases by generating protective immunity. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases with a lead pulmonary candidate being evaluated as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Additional pulmonary diseases are being evaluated in discovery-stage research programs that utilize a proprietary lung delivery platform. Translate Bio also believes its technology may apply broadly to a wide range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or protein degradation. Translate Bio is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contacts for Translate Bio

Investors    Media
Teri Dahlman     Maura Gavaghan
tdahlman@translate.bio    mgavaghan@translate.bio 



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com