 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parsons to Present at the Jefferies Virtual IT Services Summit

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will present at Jefferies Virtual IT Services Summit. Carey Smith, President and COO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for 30 days.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com