NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from 24-Week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 Study of Aldafermin in NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss topline results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating 0.3 mg, 1 mg and 3 mg doses of aldafermin versus placebo in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:



Live Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551

International Callers: (602) 563-8472

Passcode: 9393531

Live and Archived Webcast

For the live or archived webcast, please visit the "Investors & Media" section of NGM's website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056

International Callers: (404) 537-3406

Passcode: 9393531



The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.



NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

