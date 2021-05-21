 Skip to main content

The Flowr Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation ((TSX.V: FLWR, OTC:FLWPF) ("Flowr" or the "Company") announces that the Company will release its first quarter results after the close of the financial markets on Friday, May 28, 2021.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr's BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by kind magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:
Irina Hossu
Chief Financial Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Irina Hossu, Chief Financial Officer
Irina.hossu@flowr.ca


